Google billionaire Larry Page was granted entry to New Zealand to seek emergency medical treatment for his son, angering some citizens stranded overseas due to the Government’s closed borders policy.Mr Page, the eighth richest man in the world according to Forbes, has spent most of the pandemic living with his wife Lucinda Southward and their two sons, aged 12 and about 10, on a remote Fiji island.When his eldest son fell ill in January, Mr Page and his son were granted an emergency waiver to enter the country, as was first reported by Stuff.An air ambulance was dispatched from...