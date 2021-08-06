Description

Freshly Painted inside and out, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a gorgeous pond front lot, inside the desirable Gated Community of Live Oak. As you enter the home from the covered front porch, your are greeted with a stunning view straight through the massive Great Room, back to the spacious backyard with water views through 12' wide sliders. The kitchen features 42 cabinets with granite tops, and eat in space and a breakfast bar top. The Master suite over looks the back yard and water views, and featured a Huge walk in closet, his and her sinks, garden tub, as well as a spacious step in shower. The split floor plan also features 2 secondary bedrooms and another bath. Live Oak features 3 gates, Clubhouse, multiple sports courts, resort style swimming pool and spa, golf practice driving nets and multiple putting green holes, massive playground, billiards and fitness rooms, and more.