Bellingham, WA

With Canada reopening its border, here's what you need to know for Monday

By Dave Gallagher The Bellingham Herald
Wenatchee World
 4 days ago

BELLINGHAM — Vaccinated Americans will have the opportunity to go to Canada for non-essential trips starting Monday, Aug. 9. It’s unclear how the first few days will go, with a potential strike among Canadian border workers, American travelers possibly not understanding the complicated new rules and some hiccups with the app needed for entry.

