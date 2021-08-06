Oberlin College secures $80 million in Certified Climate Bonds for Sustainable Infrastructure Program
Investors rallied around Oberlin College and Conservatory’s path-breaking geothermal infrastructure project last week, pouring $80 million into one of higher education’s first Certified Climate Bond offerings, according to a news release. The certification by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) indicates that independent experts have verified the environmental benefit of Oberlin’s...www.morningjournal.com
Comments / 1