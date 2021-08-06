Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oberlin, OH

Oberlin College secures $80 million in Certified Climate Bonds for Sustainable Infrastructure Program

By editorial staff
Morning Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestors rallied around Oberlin College and Conservatory’s path-breaking geothermal infrastructure project last week, pouring $80 million into one of higher education’s first Certified Climate Bond offerings, according to a news release. The certification by the Climate Bonds Initiative (CBI) indicates that independent experts have verified the environmental benefit of Oberlin’s...

www.morningjournal.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Oberlin, OH
Oberlin, OH
Education
Local
Ohio Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Climate Change#Cbi#Sip#Morgan Stanley#Pfm#Pimco#Goldman Sachs#Kestrel Verifiers#The Paris Agreement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 1

Community Policy