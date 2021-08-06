Cancel
Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

By Associated Press
whdh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — The rider of an unlicensed electric scooter involved in the hit-and-run death of “Gone Girl” actor Lisa Banes was well aware that he hit her, fleeing to a repair shop afterward seeking to fix a sideview mirror, authorities said Friday. Brian Boyd was arrested Thursday and...

