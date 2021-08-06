Arrest in hit-and-run death of ‘Gone Girl’ actor Lisa Banes

This article contains a description of gun violence that may be disturbing to some readers. Zerail Rivera, who was known as Indian Red Boy, has died. He was reportedly murdered in Hawthorne, Los Angeles on July 8, according to Daily Mail. The rapper was reportedly speaking to a friend on Instagram when he was shot to death in his car. Police are calling the killing "gang-related." In the video, Rivera is apparently looking out of his car window at one point and then attempts to cover his head with his arms. 12 shots were reportedly fired and his friend Kapone apparently said, "What the f**k? Bro, what the f**k? Where you at?'" Rivera then allegedly mouthed "help" at the camera and said, "I'm in Hawthorne." He then dropped the camera, ending the live stream.