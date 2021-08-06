Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dynamo Dresden, 1860 Munich win in German Cup; Bayern waits

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Dynamo Dresden and 1860 Munich reached the second round of the German Cup on Friday while Bayern Munich was forced to wait.

Bayern’s game against Bremer SV was called off due to coronavirus infections among the fifth-tier team’s squad. Their game was rescheduled to Aug. 25.

Julius Kade scored late to seal a 2-1 win for Dresden over second-division rival Paderborn.

Third-tier side 1860 upset Darmstadt 5-4 on penalties after their game finished scoreless after extra time.

Darmstadt was missing players due to COVID-19 infections and injuries. There were just over 4,000 spectators at the game in Munich. Local authorities in Saxony allowed almost 13,000 fans at the game in Dresden.

Defending champion Borussia Dortmund and beaten finalist Leipzig both face lower-league opposition on Saturday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dynamo Dresden#Bayern Munich#Ap#Bremer Sv#Darmstadt 5 4#Borussia Dortmund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Released Bayern Munich defender Boateng offers himself to Man Utd

Released Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng has offered himself to Manchester United. Boateng wants a move to United this summer, reports Calciomercato.com. The 32-year-old is reportedly "very disappointed" not to have found a club after leaving the Bundesliga side. Juventus, AC Milan, Lazio, Napoli and Roma are all reportedly interested,...
Soccerbayernstrikes.com

Bayern Munich: Torben Rhein ready to fight for place in first team

The pre-season has been far from ideal for Bayern Munich until now due to various reasons. Several senior players have missed three friendly games since they were given an extended break due to their participation in Euro 2020. In such a scenario, young players have been handed opportunities to get game time.
SoccerTribal Football

​Sergino Dest turns down Bayern Munich, Arsenal to fight at Barcelona

Barcelona star Sergino Dest has rejected a move away from the club this summer. The United States international had approaches from Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal, per ESPN. Every club that came in for Dest was told he had no interest in leaving the Catalan giants. Barcelona are hoping...
Soccer90min.com

Joshua Kimmich to sign new five-year Bayern Munich contract

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has agreed terms on a new contract, extending his stay at the club until 2026 while doubling his salary. The 26-year old is widely regarded as one of the finest players in the world, capable of excelling at full back or in central midfield. He's been one of Bayern's most consistent players since he joined the club in 2015, helping them to maintain their vice like grip on the Bundesliga title as well as conquering the Champions League last year.
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Marcel Sabitzer will be a smart acquisition

After weeks of inactivity in the transfer window, things picked up in Germany on Wednesday for Bayern Munich as several outlets confirmed the club’s interest in RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer. The Austrian midfielder has been tipped to leave the club this summer, but Leipzig is yet to hold concrete negotiations with interested clubs.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Bayern Munich vs Napoli Preview, Tips and Odds

Bayern Munich and Napoli will meet each other at Allianz Arena for a friendly match on Saturday. For the Germans this will be the last exhibition game before their DFB Pokal clash against lowly Bremer scheduled for next Friday, while the season in Italy is about to begin on 22nd of August.
Premier LeagueFanSided

Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann gives Manchester United bad news

Manchester United want Leon Goretzka to become a fixture in their midfield, but Bayern have no intention of letting the classy player leave. The potential departure of Paul Pogba has Manchester United eyeing a variety of possible midfield replacements. Officials at Old Trafford see Leon Goretzka as an ideal replacement, but the latest news from Bayern Munich makes it clear that the German ace is much more likely to stay in the Bundesliga.
UEFAsportingpedia.com

Borussia Monchengladbach vs Bayern Munich Preview, Tips and Odds

Borussia Monchengladbach will begin the new Bundesliga campaign with a home match against last season’s champions Bayern Munich on Friday. Borussia finished last campaign on 8th spot with fourty-nine points narrowly missing the European slots, while Bayern comfortably triumphed with the title with a thirteen point gap to their closest challengers.
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

Davies and Coman join Bayern team training ahead of Bundesliga opener

Berlin — Full back Alphonso Davies and winger Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich team training on Monday after recovering from injury. Davies tore his ankle ligaments during Canada's build-up to the Gold Cup in mid-July, while Coman had been training individually since he suffered a bruised rib during the friendly game against Napoli.
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich interested in Juventus full-back Danilo

Coming into the summer transfer window, the right-back has been a position to address for Bayern Munich. The recent German reports have hinted that midfield is more of a priority for the club, but the right side of the defense will need sorting later in the window. Earlier on Wednesday, a new right-back has emerged as a target for the German Champions.
Soccer90min.com

Julian Nagelsmann eyeing Marcel Sabitzer reunion at Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann is rumoured to be keen on reuniting with RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer this summer, but there are yet to be any talks between the pair of Bundesliga rivals over a potential deal. Austria international Sabitzer first joined Leipzig back in 2014 when the nouveau...
SoccerFanSided

Bayern Munich: Sarpreet Singh continues strong start with Regensburg

Sarpreet Singh’s loan spell at Jahn Regensburg is off to a great start. The Bayern Munich player received high ratings for his performance against Sandhausen. Singh registered one assist and five key passes in the 3-0 victory. WhoScored gave the 22-year-old a rating of 8.17 which was the fourth-highest rating on the Jahn Regensburg squad. SofaScore also had Singh at a high rating of 7.8.

Comments / 0

Community Policy