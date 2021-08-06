I'm vaccinated!

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
