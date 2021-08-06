Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

I'm vaccinated!

tigernet.com
 4 days ago

(yes this is slightly the right board, since it has affected the 2020 season and now has potential to affect the 2021 season). I believe one of the largest issues in our nation currently is simply trust, morals, and doing what is right. - You can have your own opinion...

www.tigernet.com

Boston

Fact check: Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?

Yes, if you've been exposed to someone who has COVID-19. Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?. Yes, if you’ve been around someone who has COVID-19. The latest guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people who are fully vaccinated should get tested three to five days after a potential exposure, even if they don’t have symptoms.
PharmaceuticalsWinchester Star

Paul Waldman: I'm tired of being nice to vaccine refusers

Imagine how the United States must look to someone in South Africa, where 3.9 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, or India, where the number is 6.9 percent. People in those nations and a hundred others are desperate to be vaccinated, while here in the world’s richest country we have more vaccine doses than we know what to do with, and we’re terribly worried about not hurting the delicate feelings of those who insist on putting everyone else at risk.
Public Healthnortheastern.edu

I’m fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Do I need a booster shot?

I’m fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Do I need a booster shot?. The question of whether we’ll need booster shots has come up again and again since vaccines to protect against COVID-19 were first authorized in the United States. Right now, “fully vaccinated” means you have gotten two shots of one...
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?

Can I get ‘long COVID’ if I’m infected after vaccination?. It’s unclear, but researchers are studying the chances of long-term symptoms developing in anyone who might get infected after vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccines in use around the world are effective at preventing severe illness and death from the coronavirus, but...
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public Healthgreensboro.com

Ask a Reporter: How can I prove I'm vaccinated against COVID-19?

Question: What is acceptable proof of COVID-19 vaccination and how do I get one?. Answer: Catie Armstrong, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, explains proof of COVID-19 vaccination. “When you get vaccinated, you should receive a vaccination card that tells you what COVID-19 vaccine you...
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away Immediately, FDA Says

Walmart is the go-to grocery shopping destination for many people living in the U.S., thanks to its more than 5,000 convenient locations throughout the country. However, if you've recently purchased certain foods from the retail giant, you may want to think twice before eating them. The United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has recently announced the recall of multiple foods sold at Walmart, and consuming them could put your wellbeing in serious danger. Read on to discover if you should be purging your home of these products now.
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Not Catch Delta

We are tired of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some of us just want our pre-COVID lives back. But with the Delta variant on the rise, there's only one smart thing to do: Do Not Catch Delta. The national outlook is looking grim with a fourfold increase in new cases per...
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.

