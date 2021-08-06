Breathe With Me: Wandering Sculpture Trail

Whereiwander… one of the most amazing features of birds, mammals, and insects that truly intrigue me is their eyes. I have learned over the past forty years that some have eyes that change their color, some have unusual pupils and some even do more than observe or scrutinize. A bird’s eye color can be an indication of its age or sexual maturity or even its gender. I was surprised to learn that when a frog catches prey with its tongue and brings it back into its mouth its eyes actually help the frog to swallow the prey. The frog will blink its eyes and the eyes drop into its mouth cavity and actually push the food down its throat. While looking at the frog you can also tell its gender by its eyes. Adjacent to the frog’s eyes on both sides of its head are “round indented circles”. The circle is actually the frog’s ear, called a tympanum. If the tympanum is the same size as the frog’s eye or smaller the frog is a female. If the circle is larger than the eye then the frog is a male. I have heard people use the term “blind as a bat” which is not at all accurate. Bats have eyes and fairly good vision; however, they use their ears in the dark for echolocation to locate prey in the dark. They can see at dusk and dawn probably better than most humans.