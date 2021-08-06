Breathe With Me: Wandering Sculpture Trail

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) AMC offers the perfect weekend program for you and your little ones to explore the outdoors! Designed for families with 4-6 year old children, Wee Wanderers will tap into and encourage the natural curiosity of young children as we explore the natural world around Cardigan Lodge. At a quiet, roadside location amid a beautiful, AMC-owned, 1,200-acre reservation, Cardigan is the ideal place for families to connect with the outdoors and each other. Our experienced guides will lead fun activities while balancing the needs for activity and rest. Pond discovery, nature hikes and explorations will help introduce families to the natural world. Designed for families with children ages 4-6. Younger or older children are welcome with the understanding that activities may not meet or may exceed their age range of ability.
