Nebraska football's chief of staff leaves program for 'another business opportunity'

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s dive in. The American Olympic team needs you to participate in one summer game, what do we get to see you compete in? (@Sal_Vasta3) Jacob Padilla: First, if they need me the United States is in a very dark place. I can’t swim, so that wipes out anything in the water. I’m slow, so forget about any of the races. I can’t jump, so wipe out all those events. Gymnastics…. ha. I don’t even understand the rules for a lot of the other events. I’ll go with 3×3 basketball. I’d get crushed playing against Olympic level athletes, but at the very least I could set a few screens, give a few fouls and perhaps even knock down a shot if they leave me open.