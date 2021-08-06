Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Nebraska football's chief of staff leaves program for 'another business opportunity'

By evanbland
HuskerExtra.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINCOLN —​ One of Scott Frost’s best friends is out of a key role within Nebraska’s football program. Gerrod Lambrecht — who played high school football with Frost in Wood River and has known him since the late 1980s — is stepping away from the chief of staff role to pursue another venture, Frost said Friday. Lambrecht, a former business executive, joined Frost at Central Florida in 2016 and has been with him since. It’s a significant change to Nebraska football’s off-field operations.

huskerextra.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
City
Lincoln, NE
City
Wood River, NE
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barrett Ruud
Person
Scott Frost
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Opportunity#Chief Of Staff#American Football#Nu#Huskers#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsCollege Football News

Nebraska Cornhuskers: CFN College Football Preview 2021

College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Nebraska season with what you need to know. Head Coach: Scott Frost, 4th year, 12-20 (31-27 overall) 2020 CFN Final Ranking: 55. 2020 CFN Preview Ranking: 47. 2019 CFN Final Ranking: 93. Nebraska Cornhuskers College Football Preview 2021:...
Nebraska StateCorn Nation

Nebraska Football Practice Report - August 6

The head coach took questions from the media today. He discussed a few things they are doing differently than past years. Then, there are some fall camp phrases that never go away - “doing good things”, “details”, “learning the scheme”... As always, this is my best paraphrasing/typing fast as possible....
Nebraska Statetigernet.com

Nebraska is similar to uof6c...

2. If you had to put money on a coach that doesn't make it to the end of the season, who would it be?. I mean does Nebraska really think they ever have a shot at being relevant again ???????. 1 - Frost is a alum and a former star...
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
College Sportssicemdawgs.com

Scott Cochran takes leave from UGA football coaching staff

UGA football special teams coordinator Scott Cochran has taken a leave from the coaching staff, the school officially announced on Sunday. Cochran has not been with the team for the past week, according to a report from UGASports.com. The same report stated that Cochran is expected to return to the team at some point.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Nebraska football not pursuing series with Washington State

LINCOLN — Nebraska football will not play a two-game series with Washington State in 2030 and 2031, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Friday. A 247Sports report out of Washington State on Thursday indicated that Bill Moos, as his last act as athletic director, attempted to arrange a home-and-home series between the Huskers and Cougars, Moos' alma mater.
College Sportssaturdaytradition.com

ESPN tabs 4 B1G squads among biggest underachievers of last 30 seasons

On Monday, ESPN Senior Writer Adam Rittenberg released his list of college football’s largest underachieving programs over the last 30 seasons (subscription required). While the list spans 1981-2020, Rittenberg’s criteria places a greater emphasis on the last 15-20 years. Four B1G programs had the misfortune of receiving a place on...
Nebraska StatePosted by
The Spun

Look: Nebraska AD Responds To Viral Football Uniform

Over the past few days, a potential Nebraska football uniform has been going viral on social media. A report suggested the Huskers would be wearing a Big Red-style alternate uniform during the team’s game against Oklahoma on September 18. The uniform made it look like the players would be wearing overalls, just like Big Red.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Ranking the Top 25 quarterbacks in college football for 2021

Ranking quarterbacks, that is. How much of it should be based on past performance vs. future projections? How much of it should be based on the system they play in? How much should we take from what conference they play in?. Or better yet, how much should 2020 really be...
Nebraska StateNebraskaTV

Nebraska Football Fan Day returns to Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN, Neb. — Despite grueling heat, Nebraska Football Fan Day returned to Memorial Stadium Thursday night. In lines sorted by position, thousands of Huskers fans got to meet and get autographs from their favorite players and coaches. "Last year was a bust all together, so we figured we'd come out...
Nebraska Statefox42kptm.com

COVID-19 precautions will play a part in Nebraska's Football Fan Day

LINCOLN, Neb. — COVID-19 safety guidelines will be in place for the 2021 Nebraska Football Fan Day on Thursday. The Nebraska Athletic Department said the health and safety guidelines are a result of the recent rise of COVID-19 cases in the Lincoln community and the Lincoln-Lancaster County COVID-19 Risk Dial moving back into the Yellow category earlier this week.
Nebraska StateOmaha.com

Coaching staffs named for 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl

Tim Johnk of Omaha Creighton Prep and Brett Froendt of Omaha Westside will be the head coaches for the 2022 Nebraska Shrine Bowl in Kearney next June. The North staff consists of Johnk and assistants Seth Mruz of Fremont Bergan, Nathan Wells of Ord, David Stoddard of Stanton, Bob Sledge of Prep, and Jake Schmidt of Papillion-La Vista.
Nebraska StateKearney Hub

Photos: Matt Masker's Central Nebraska Football Development Camp

Nebraska quarterback Matt Masker returned to his hometown of Kearney to run his first football camp on Wednesday. Masker played all four years at Kearney Catholic High School before walking on for the Huskers. Masker, along with some of his Husker teammates and family relatives wanted to give back inspire local kids about dreaming big.
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

Mailbag: Nebraska Football Will Exceed Expectations in 2021 if…?

It’s time for another mailbag, so let’s dive in. The American Olympic team needs you to participate in one summer game, what do we get to see you compete in? (@Sal_Vasta3) Jacob Padilla: First, if they need me the United States is in a very dark place. I can’t swim, so that wipes out anything in the water. I’m slow, so forget about any of the races. I can’t jump, so wipe out all those events. Gymnastics…. ha. I don’t even understand the rules for a lot of the other events. I’ll go with 3×3 basketball. I’d get crushed playing against Olympic level athletes, but at the very least I could set a few screens, give a few fouls and perhaps even knock down a shot if they leave me open.
Nebraska Statemycentralnebraska.com

New Health Guidelines for Today’s Nebraska Football Fan Day

Nebraska Football Fan Day is set for this evening and the Nebraska athletic department has put some health and safety guidelines in place. The event is today from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. NU says the new recommendations are a result of a recent rise of COVID-19 cases...
Nebraska Statehailvarsity.com

LISTEN: Songs of the 2021 Nebraska Football Team

Ever wonder what’s playing in the headphones of the Huskers? Specifically what it sounds like if you took their favorite songs—both of all-time and of the moment—and put them in one playlist? Good news, because we have the answer. We asked members of the 2021 Nebraska football team for their...
Ypsilanti, MIemueagles.com

EMU Considered One of Football’s Most Stable Programs Per ESPN

YPSILANTI, Mich. (EMUEagles.com) — Toughness. Pride. Resilience. Those key words have come to describe Eastern Michigan University football under the direction of Head Coach Chris Creighton as he enters his eighth season in Ypsilanti in 2021. Creighton and his staff have made tremendous strides in changing the culture and mindset surrounding the program, however, it might be time to add "consistent" and "stable" to those program defining words.

Comments / 0

Community Policy