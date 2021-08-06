Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Remembering Greenville, A 'Quirky' California Town Devastated By The Dixie Fire

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 4 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has launched a border security crackdown for the state, and it is strikingly similar to former President Trump's. While critics have called the measures blatantly unconstitutional, Abbott has touted them, including disaster declarations, jailing asylum-seekers, building a wall and patrolling the highways for migrants. The Texas initiative, though, lacks the immense power of the federal government. NPR's John Burnett spent time along the border and found the crackdown falling short of the hype.

www.apr.org

Comments / 0

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
15K+
Post
611K+
Views
ABOUT

We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Greenville, CA
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Security#South Texas#West Texas#Border Crossings#Npr#Republican#National Guard Humvees#Coyotes#Haitian#Operation Lone Star#Democrat#The Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Florida StatePosted by
Alabama Public Radio

A Judge OKs Cruise Lines' COVID Vaccination Requirement For Passengers In Florida

Norwegian Cruise Line can require that passengers show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination before boarding any of its ships in Florida, a federal judge has ruled. The decision by U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams in Miami to grant Norwegian's request for a preliminary injunction comes despite a state law passed in May that fines businesses that require proof of such vaccinations.
EducationPosted by
Alabama Public Radio

Mask mandates in schools draw support, ire of parents

Health officials recommend all Alabama students wear masks. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is maintaining that the statewide mask mandate end April 9, despite President Joe Biden's request it be extended. On Monday Biden asked that mask requirements and other restrictions to be upheld out of precaution of a "fourth surge"...
Posted by
Alabama Public Radio

Project named for Alabama lynching victim gets federal grant

A project named for a Black man who was lynched in Lowndes County is receiving a federal grant. The National Park Service civil rights grant program is giving $235,000 to the Elmore Bolling Initiative. The money is to preserve the Lowndesboro School west of Montgomery. Elmore Bolling built several successful...

Comments / 0

Community Policy