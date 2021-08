Senior programming is back in Peterborough, with some new additions for adults ages 50 and over. Weekly cribbage, Bingo, Mahjong, Kraft Korner and lunch programming via the Peterborough Recreation Department resumed in-person in May, senior program specialist Gloria Schultz said. In addition, a weekly canasta session on Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon started up last week, she said, and they’re looking for additional bridge players to form a group to play during the same time slot.