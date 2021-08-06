Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Mavis Marie Worley Young

restorationnewsmedia.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmithfield — Mavis Marie Worley Young, 86, of Smithfield, passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Barbour Court Nursing Home in Smithfield. Mavis was born in Wayne County on March 17, 1935 to the late David Worley and Luria Hartley Worley. In addition to her parents, Mavis is preceded...

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Princeton Cemetery#Casey Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Narragansett, RIindependentri.com

Mary Quinn

Mary Quinn (Rougas), 91, of Narragansett, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2021. She was the wife of the late Bernard H. Quinn. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Nicholas J. and Stamatiki (Sambatakos) Rougas. She was a graduate of the University of...
Sedgwick, KStsnews.com

Mary Grimes

Mary Katherine (Baney) Grimes, 93, passed away on July 24, 2021. She was born in Plattsburg, Mo., on May 28, 1928, to Gus Baney and Artie M. (White) Baney.She is preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Clifford O. Grimes, Jr.; daughter, Cathy Grimes; brothers, Melvin, Kenneth, Eugene and Lee Baney; sister, Elsie Blankenship; and granddaughter, Wendy Grimes.She is survived by her son, Alvin (Barbara) Grimes; daughters, Teresa (Jerry) Wiemeyer, and Jean Houston; brother, Earl (Barba...
Hazleton, PAStandard-Speaker

Marie Martin

Marie Martin, 95, of Hazleton passed away Saturday morning at the home of her daughter, Mary. Funeral arrangements will be announced in an upcoming edition of the Standard-Speaker. Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, with Tom Boyle assisting, is handling arrangements.
Cary, MSVicksburg Post

Marie Myles

Funeral services for Marie Myles, 84, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Mt. Zion MB Church in Cary. Burial will be at Green Chapel Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Pastor Travis Gully will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, in Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home.
Family Relationshipsnny360.com

The Eicher family mourns another loss

It is with a heavy heart that I write this column. Brother-in-law Jacob (sister Emma’s husband) was admitted to the hospital while we were at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. We were able to talk to him and Emma on Thursday night, but Jacob was very weak and losing out fast. He was airlifted to a bigger hospital. We arrived home from our vacation around 9:45 p.m. and Jacob lost his battle to his illness a little before 1 a.m. Sunday. It still does not seem real that he has also been taken from us.
Ponca City, OKponcacitynow.com

Obituary for Heaven Goodman

Heaven Rose Cha Ska’ We Goodman, daughter of Tyler and Kacie Goodman, sister of Trusler and Riven, left her handprints on our hearts, as she joined the angels in the sky, with Jesus, on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Heaven brought a smile to her mama and daddys face on Friday, December 4, 2020 when they found out they were expecting and then again in May when they discovered their baby was a sweet, precious daughter. Heaven’s time with her family on earth was shorty but she left an everlasting imprint on our hearts. She was loved deeply by her mother, father, big brothers, Grandma Shannon, Papa Gary, Nana & Papa Jay, Lala & Papa, Grandpa Harold and Grandma Connie also Grandma and Grandpa in Colorado along with numerous Aunts, Uncles and the best cousins. She brought so much joy into the lives she effortlessly and tenderly touched. She is preceeded in death by her Great Great Grandmother Harriet Cha Ska’ We, Great Grandma Berdee, Great Grandpa Jim, Great Grandma Elizabeth, Aunt Brittney, cousin Isaac, Grandpa Tyrone, and fur brother Gator Wade Goodman.
soapsindepth.com

Jess Walton Mourns the Death of Her Husband, John

Please join us in sending love to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS star Jess Walton (Jill), who is mourning the death of her beloved husband, John James. “My sweet husband of 40 years passed away this week,” the actress shared on Twitter along with a family photo of them with their children, Allison and Cole. She shared more details on her Instagram and Facebook.
Kent, WAecrecord.com

Mary Selzler

Mary (Scherr) Selzler died peacefully on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, in Kent, Wash. A funeral is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2021, at 1:15 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, with a Celebration of Life to follow at her daughter’s house in Kent. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Mary’s life. The family would like to thank Arbor Village […]
APG of Wisconsin

Mary Froiland

Mary Froiland, age 91, passed away peacefully at New Perspectives Senior Living in Mahtomedi, MN. She was born in Ashland, WI the daughter of Edward and Isabelle Johnson. Mary will be laid to rest on August 9, 2021. The service led by Pastor John Dudley will take place at 1:00 PM at Mount Hope cemetery in Ashland WI.
Upper Sandusky, OHDaily Chief-Union

Obit Mary Lee Laudick

Mary Lee F. Laudick, of Upper Sandusky, died Friday July 30, 2021, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 87. Arrangements are pending at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.
Books & LiteratureThe Guardian

John Darrah obituary

My father, John Darrah, who has died aged 98, worked for the family plumber’s merchants until it was taken over in the early 1970s, after which he took the opportunity to follow his longstanding interest in British prehistory. His central idea was that Britain’s legends and folktales are based on...
Orange, TXtherecordlive.com

St. Mary's welcomes Sister Mary Agnes

Saint Mary Catholic School welcomes a new teacher to its midst. Sister Mary Agnes Nguyen, a Dominican Nun, has joined their staff to instruct the children in Religion. Sister Agnes hails from Viet Nam, will reside in the Convent in Port Arthur, and commute to Orange. Her goals include helping...

Comments / 0

Community Policy