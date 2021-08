Summer club play is a great time to compete with teammates you’ve known about for years and sometimes those teammates can be family!. That’s the case in the Blankenship home out of Florida as graduated high school senior shortstop Brooke Blankenship and her sophomore sister Caitlin not only played together for years at the high school level, the sisters also won a state championship together earlier in their prep careers when backing up current Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl when the trio was at Academy at the Lakes High.