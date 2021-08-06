Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

NBC reaches 100 billion minutes of viewing

TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC has the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympics and recently reached 100 billion minutes of viewing!Aug. 6, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Olympics#Exclusive Rights#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLtvtechnology.com

Sinclair Warns that Dish “Expected” to Drop 112 Stations

BALTIMORE, Md.—Sinclair Broadcast Group has announced that it is unlikely that a carriage agreement with Dish Network will be reached before the current deal expires on August 16, 2021 for Sinclair’s broadcast stations and Tennis Channel. As a result, all Sinclair broadcast TV stations and Tennis Channel would no longer...
NFL411mania.com

DISH Says Sinclair Threatening To Pull Channels From Service

ROH fans who are also DISH customers may need to find an alternate venue to watch for a while, as Sinclair stations may be removed over a carriage dispute. DISH issued a press release on Monday noting that Sinclair is threatening to pull their channels from the service nationwide as leverage to negotiate a new fee increase.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

Sinclair Broadcast Warns of Station Loss in Dish Network Dispute

Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) - Get Report warned Monday that more than 100 of its TV stations will no longer air on Dish Network (DISH) - Get Report after a carriage agreement between the companies expires on Aug. 16. Sinclair said it tried unsuccessfully to reach "fair and customary terms,"...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

A billion rick-rolls: Rick Astley video tops 1 billion YouTube views

If you have never been rick-rolled, consider yourself lucky. But the most famous bait-and-switch prank in internet history has reached a huge milestone. The music video of Rick Astley’s 1987 song, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” passed 1 billion views on YouTube on Wednesday. The video became an internet classic in 2007 when the music video was used as a prank, where a person would click a link to something they wanted to see and instead was directed to the pounding drum solo that kicks off the British singer’s song.
TV & VideosABC 33/40 News

Statement regarding DISH Network

DISH Network has determined to discontinue the carriage of ABC 33/40. The retransmission agreement with DISH to carry ABC 33/40 expired August 16, 2021 and DISH and ABC 33/40 was not able to reach an agreement that allows for further carriage of ABC 33/40. ABC 33/40 regrets the inconvenience this...
Entertainmentmediapost.com

NBCU Tokyo Olympics: Prime Viewership Down 42% From 2016 Rio Games

Continuing an alarming trend starting on its first night, the 17 days “2020 Tokyo Olympics” event on NBCUniversal networks ended its run down a massive 42% from the 2016 Rio Summer Olympics event, averaging 15.5 million prime-time viewers. Data here is “total audience delivery,” per NBCU, according to Nielsen and...
EntertainmentPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

TV Ratings: NBC’s Tokyo Olympics’ Primetime Audience Falls to Average of 15.5M

NBC’s Tokyo Olympics primetime coverage pulled in an average 15.5 million viewers, down 40 percent from the average 26.7 million primetime viewers for the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro. But the network, in unveiling its final TV ratings for a Tokyo Games thrown off-kilter by the pandemic, played up online TV gains, including securing nearly 6 billion streaming minutes consumed across NBC Olympics digital and social media platforms and Peacock’s securing its best two weeks of usage ever. Peacock offered no numbers to quantify the audience gains for the streamer as it offered five hours of live event coverage during the...
TV & VideosTom's Guide

Philo TV channels, cost, plans and more

With Philo, you can get cable TV without cable TV prices. Philo allows you watch many of your favorite live TV channels, and while it recently raised its price, the cost is still low at $25 per month. You can view and record live TV from over 60 channels and the Philo app is available on most major streaming devices, including Roku, Chromecast and Apple TV.
Behind Viral VideosNBC News

Team USA Paintball player kicked off team after backlash over controversial TikTok

Andrea Martinez had just woken up from a nap when she saw the video of her Team USA Paintball teammate. Her husband had awakened her, telling her something was up with her team, as her phone "was going crazy," she said. Her teammates, who were competing on the East Coast, were frantically trying to contact her to alert her about the TikTok video that was setting off a firestorm.
MLBPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Sports Rights’ Streaming Wave May Finally End Pay-TV Bundle

Before NBCUniversal’s Olympic coverage was beamed to its Peacock app, it passed through the streamer’s digital network operations center. The Peacock DNOC, as it’s called, sits in a far corner of NBC Sports’ headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, with a wall of monitors at the front of the glass-encased room and a two-story window overlooking oversized Olympic rings in the parking lot outside. Rows of desks are stacked with Rokus and Xboxes and PlayStations and Fire TVs, with technical staff making sure the live connection is working on every conceivable device and TV. Peacock, led by chairman, direct-to-consumer and international Matt Strauss,...
TV & Videosthestreamable.com

fuboTV Adds Nearly 92K New Subscribers In Q2 2021 For Total of 681K

FuboTV reported on Tuesday afternoon that it had a strong Q2 2021 with 91,291 net subscriber additions bringing it to a total number of 681,721 subscribers — up 138% year-over-year. They’re reporting an all-time high in engagement with customers streaming 245 million hours of content during the quarter, a 148% increase year-over-year.
Behind Viral VideosBillboard

This Cardi B Video Just Joined the 1 Billion Views Club on YouTube

On her breakthrough Hot 100 topper "Bodak Yellow," Cardi B informed us she had "money moves," and she wasn't joking. As of Monday (Aug. 2), the New York City rapper's "Bodak Yellow" just sailed past 1 billion views on YouTube, which is an especially impressive feat given that she recently revealed the video cost a scant $15,000.
Musichellokpop.com

Super Junior Reaches Over 200 Million Views With “Mr. Simple”

“Mr. Simple” rises with its impressive music video’s popularity, giving Super Junior its first clip with over 200 million views. Super Junior marked a new impressive achievement in its career. The group’s music video for the hit song “Mr. Simple” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube. As of July 31,...
Charleston, WVwchstv.com

Dish Network plans to discontinue carrying WCHS-TV and FOX11

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dish Network has determined to discontinue the carriage of WCHS-TV and FOX 11. The retransmission agreement with Dish to carry WCHS-TV and FOX 11 expires Aug. 16, 2021, and Dish and WCHS-TV and FOX 11 have not able to reach an agreement that allows for further carriage Dish of WCHS-TV and FOX 11.

Comments / 0

Community Policy