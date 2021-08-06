NBC reaches 100 billion minutes of viewing

If you have never been rick-rolled, consider yourself lucky. But the most famous bait-and-switch prank in internet history has reached a huge milestone. The music video of Rick Astley’s 1987 song, “Never Gonna Give You Up,” passed 1 billion views on YouTube on Wednesday. The video became an internet classic in 2007 when the music video was used as a prank, where a person would click a link to something they wanted to see and instead was directed to the pounding drum solo that kicks off the British singer’s song.