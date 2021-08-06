Cancel
North Dakota turns vaccination campaign toward children

By DAVE KOLPACK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department on Friday continued its campaign to promote the safety and necessity of COVID-19 vaccinations, this time focusing on getting shots for children before school resumes this fall.

North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with just over 40% of the population completing their required doses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Six other states had worse records as of Thursday.

The state health department’s website shows that 19.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

Two Fargo doctors from Sanford Health speaking at a virtual town hall emphasized the historical success of vaccines and encouraged parents to turn to their pediatricians or health care providers with any questions. They referred to one website erroneously stating that thousands of people have died from the vaccine and advised against getting information online or politicians.

“You could give a whole a lecture on this,” Dr. Rebecca Bakke said of the misinformation. “You should listen to physicians about health issues more than you should listen to politicians.”

Dr. Tracie Newman said the vaccine is not only the most effective way to keep a child from getting the virus, but also will reduce the likelihood that the child will transmit the virus to “people in their inner circle,” such as grandparents, friends, classmates, teachers, coaches and other adults in their life.

“The vaccines continue to be closely monitored for safety,” Newman said, saying she believes reports showing the medicine to be the most highly-scrutinized vaccine in history.

Since some children naturally hate needles, doctors said they can use numbing creams and sprays as a distraction during the procedure.

“I have four kids and I have one kid like that. I raised them all the same and some kids are like that,” Bakke said. “It can be very stressful.”

BISMARCK — North Dakota's active COVID-19 cases have increased almost fivefold since the beginning of July, reaching 683 on Friday, Aug. 6. Hospitalizations in North Dakota continue to hover near their lowest levels of the pandemic, but the growing outbreak comes as states in some other parts of the country, particularly the Southeast, have seen the more contagious delta variant of the virus spread rapidly through unvaccinated communities. Hospitals in some states with rising delta prevalence have struggled to accommodate surges.

