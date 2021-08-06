Here's All New Music from Houston Artists This Week, Aug 1-6
Whether born, raised or recently settled in the city, Houston artists know how to represent. Here's all-new music from some of H-Town's rising stars. Mexican-American singer-songwriter, Alaina Castillo just released “Wish You Were Here,” her first single since "Parallel Universe pt. 1." On the record, Alaina delicately sings about the pain of missing a loved one and the struggles of moving on from a relationship.www.houstoniamag.com
