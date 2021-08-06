Mayor Lightfoot Announces Deadline Extension for RFP Submissions for Future Chicago Casino

CHICAGO – Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the City of Chicago has extended the deadline to respond to the casino Request for Proposal (RFP) to Friday, October 29. This extension gives potential bidders more time to fully assess the Chicago casino opportunity; conduct additional due diligence; assemble more competitive bid packages; and explore financing opportunities.

"This historic casino project stands to expand the economic vibrancy and strength of our city by bringing sustainable, good-paying jobs to residents from underrepresented backgrounds and creating a world-class casino-resort that attracts visitors from all over," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Extending the deadline for interested bidders will allow the City to collect as many robust, impactful and transformative proposals as possible. I look forward to seeing these bids roll in and working very closely with whichever team is ultimately chosen to develop Chicago's first-ever casino."

The Chicago casino project is currently one of the most attractive casino-resort development opportunities in the country. A global gateway city with 9.5 million area residents, Chicago welcomed 60 million domestic and 1.5 million international visitors in 2019. The potential gaming operator will have the opportunity to incorporate its property into the City’s vibrant cultural scene, robust public transit infrastructure, and highly diversified economy.

Applicants may submit written questions concerning the RFP to ChicagoCasino@taftlaw.com by 5pm on Friday, October 1, 2021, and the subject line must state, “City of Chicago, RFP Question(s).”

