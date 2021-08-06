Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Mayor Lightfoot Announces Deadline Extension for RFP Submissions for Future Chicago Casino

Posted by 
Chicago, Illinois
Chicago, Illinois
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot announced the City of Chicago has extended the deadline to respond to the casino Request for Proposal (RFP) to Friday, October 29. This extension gives potential bidders more time to fully assess the Chicago casino opportunity; conduct additional due diligence; assemble more competitive bid packages; and explore financing opportunities.

"This historic casino project stands to expand the economic vibrancy and strength of our city by bringing sustainable, good-paying jobs to residents from underrepresented backgrounds and creating a world-class casino-resort that attracts visitors from all over," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Extending the deadline for interested bidders will allow the City to collect as many robust, impactful and transformative proposals as possible. I look forward to seeing these bids roll in and working very closely with whichever team is ultimately chosen to develop Chicago's first-ever casino."

The Chicago casino project is currently one of the most attractive casino-resort development opportunities in the country. A global gateway city with 9.5 million area residents, Chicago welcomed 60 million domestic and 1.5 million international visitors in 2019. The potential gaming operator will have the opportunity to incorporate its property into the City’s vibrant cultural scene, robust public transit infrastructure, and highly diversified economy.

Applicants may submit written questions concerning the RFP to ChicagoCasino@taftlaw.com by 5pm on Friday, October 1, 2021, and the subject line must state, “City of Chicago, RFP Question(s).”

###

Comments / 0

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois

65
Followers
341
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago or the Combined Statistical Area (almost 10 million residents), often called Chicagoland. It constitutes the third most populous urban area in the United States after New York City and Los Angeles.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Mayor#Rfp#Economy#Infrastructure#Chicagocasino Taftlaw Com#Rfp Question
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Infrastructure bill faces tough hurdles in House as Dems demand massive $3.5T liberal wish list

The Senate passed the $1 trillion-plus bipartisan infrastructure bill Tuesday, meeting a goal that lawmakers have been reaching toward for months. It was a victory for the moderate senators who led the effort, especially Sens. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. It was a victory for President Biden, who was urging Republicans and Democrats to compromise on infrastructure, and endorsed the legislation.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Who is Prince Andrew? The 'spare heir' facing a sexual abuse lawsuit

London (CNN) — There was a time when Prince Andrew had it all: A decorated war hero, a playboy prince, an international ambassador for the British brand, living the life of privilege. But those days seem long gone. Instead, the Duke of York -- who is ninth in line to the British throne -- is now being sued for alleged sexual abuse.
Wisconsin StateNBC News

Wisconsin Democrat Ron Kind won't seek 14th term in U.S. House

MADISON, Wis. — Democratic U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, who served more than 24 years in a southwestern Wisconsin district that former President Donald Trump carried in 2020, announced Tuesday that he won’t seek reelection next year. Kind is one of just seven House Democrats serving in districts won by Trump....
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Rand Paul suspended one week by YouTube over COVID-19 mask claims

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been suspended from YouTube for a week over a video claiming that masks are ineffective against COVID-19. In a statement to The Hill, a YouTube spokesperson said the platform "removed content from Senator Paul’s channel for including claims that masks are ineffective in preventing the contraction or transmission of COVID-19, in accordance with our COVID-19 medical misinformation policies."

Comments / 0

Community Policy