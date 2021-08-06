Idaho resort region, once COVID hotspot, is vaccine leader

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A popular Idaho ski destination had one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the country at the start of the pandemic last year. Now the Sun Valley region is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens.

Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Idaho Press reported. Eighty percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide, according to healthdata.gov.

That’s far higher than Idaho’s statewide average of about 50%. The nationwide average this week reached 70%.

“Blaine County has shown a remarkable willingness to work together as a community,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for South Central Public Health District, the health authority for Blaine and seven other counties, including Twin Falls. “They understand that this disease impacts all of them, so they make efforts together to unite against COVID-19. Vaccination is just one of many things that they have done.”

While the area got the virus under control last summer, cases have ebbed and flowed since, and visitors and travelers continue to drive cases in Blaine County. On Monday, South Central Public Health District was monitoring 26 confirmed and three probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, the Idaho Mountain Express reported.