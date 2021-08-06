Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Idaho resort region, once COVID hotspot, is vaccine leader

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

NAMPA, Idaho (AP) — A popular Idaho ski destination had one of the highest per-capita rates of coronavirus in the country at the start of the pandemic last year. Now the Sun Valley region is leading the state — and most of the country — in vaccinating its citizens.

Numbers from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare show that more than 87% of Blaine County residents ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Idaho Press reported. Eighty percent of the county’s residents are fully vaccinated, which puts the county in the top 10 among more than 3,000 counties nationwide, according to healthdata.gov.

That’s far higher than Idaho’s statewide average of about 50%. The nationwide average this week reached 70%.

“Blaine County has shown a remarkable willingness to work together as a community,” said Brianna Bodily, public information officer for South Central Public Health District, the health authority for Blaine and seven other counties, including Twin Falls. “They understand that this disease impacts all of them, so they make efforts together to unite against COVID-19. Vaccination is just one of many things that they have done.”

While the area got the virus under control last summer, cases have ebbed and flowed since, and visitors and travelers continue to drive cases in Blaine County. On Monday, South Central Public Health District was monitoring 26 confirmed and three probable cases of COVID-19 in Blaine County, the Idaho Mountain Express reported.

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
County
Blaine County, ID
Blaine County, ID
Coronavirus
City
Nampa, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Blaine County, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Government
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Twin Falls, ID
City
Sun Valley, ID
Blaine County, ID
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotspot#Covid#Vaccinations#Covid#Ap#The Idaho Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

New Mexico diocese to sell off properties in online auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Archdiocese of Santa Fe will be auctioning nearly 140 parcels of property next month as it seeks to settle a raft of sex abuse claims. Church officials announced Tuesday that an online auction will begin Sept. 21. Opening bids will start as low as $500 for vacant pieces of property that are spread throughout three counties in central New Mexico. Another auction is planned for November.
Portland, ORPosted by
The Associated Press

Pacific Northwest braces for another multiday heat wave

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — People in the Pacific Northwest braced for another major, multiday heat wave starting Wednesday, just over a month after record-shattering hot weather killed hundreds of the region’s most vulnerable when temperatures soared to 116 degrees Fahrenheit (47 Celsius). In a “worst-case scenario,” the temperature could reach...
California StatePosted by
The Associated Press

California man held in death of his 2 children in Mexico

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A California surfing school owner was arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death his two young children in Mexico, authorities said Tuesday. Matthew Taylor Coleman, 40, of Santa Barbara, was detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents while crossing into the United States from Mexico at the San Ysidro checkpoint and remained in federal custody, Mexican authorities said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy