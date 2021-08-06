Cancel
The Bizarre Reason Someone In Russia Is Suing McDonald's

Is it buyer's remorse or an amazing marketing campaign? The reason this Russian customer is suing McDonald's will have you asking questions. Ksenia Ovchinnikova from the Russian city of Omsk wrote in her statement as part of a lawsuit against the global fast-food giant, "In the actions of McDonald's, I see a violation of the consumer protection law. I ask the court to investigate and, if a violation has taken place, to oblige McDonald's LLC to compensate me for moral damage in the amount of one thousand rubles," as shared in Zamoskvoretsky press service (via Oddity Central).

