Mark Phelan: Can electric vehicles handle flash floods, high water? I gave it a try

We’ve all been on the giving or receiving end of a jump start at some point in our lives. Sometimes you’re stranded in a parking lot hoping some good samaritan will come along. Other times you are the good samaritan with a handy pair of jumper cables. But chances are you’ve jumped or been jumped by a gasoline car. Electric vehicles make things a bit more complicated since the entire car is also the battery. Is it possible to jump start a gas powered car using an electric car, and can they jump start you?