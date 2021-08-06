Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Mark Phelan: Can electric vehicles handle flash floods, high water? I gave it a try

By Mark Phelan Detroit Free Press (TNS)
Killeen Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Scenes of vehicles immobilized by flash floods have been commonplace this soggy summer in southeast Michigan. As electric vehicles become common — including SUVs people buy expecting greater capability than a low-slung car — questions about how they deal with water become inevitable. Do they keep running? Are the occupants in danger of electrocution? Do the batteries short out and charge the water around them?

kdhnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#High Water Mark#Hyundai Cars#Kona#Ev#The Kona Ev#Wrangler#Jeep#4xe#Stellantis#Chrysler#The Detroit Free Press#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can You Jump Start a Car Using an Electric Vehicle?

We’ve all been on the giving or receiving end of a jump start at some point in our lives. Sometimes you’re stranded in a parking lot hoping some good samaritan will come along. Other times you are the good samaritan with a handy pair of jumper cables. But chances are you’ve jumped or been jumped by a gasoline car. Electric vehicles make things a bit more complicated since the entire car is also the battery. Is it possible to jump start a gas powered car using an electric car, and can they jump start you?
Carshomecrux.com

Living Vehicle’s 2022 Off-Grid Camping Trailers can Charge an Electric Vehicle

Living Vehicle (LV), the California-based RV maker better known for its shiny aluminum, Airstream-like travel trailer has released its new 2022 models. Billed as the most powerful trailer on Earth, the 2022 LV models are fitted with upgraded energy systems for extended outdoor trips. According to the company, the trailer’s energy system can generate enough power to charge the companion electric vehicle.
Carswnax.com

Plugging in the Electric Vehicle Corridors

As more electric powered vehicles show up on roads and highways, more charging stations will be needed. The South Dakota Transportation Commission got an update on the status of the state’s electric vehicle corridor at their meeting in Pierre. Mike Behm, Director of the Department of Planning and Engineering, said...
Carskgns.tv

Automakers look into electric vehicles

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Automakers including General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis, the parent of Fiat Chrysler, will aim to make electric vehicles account for up to half of their U.S. sales by 2030. That’s according to sources who say the targets will be announced at a White House event this...
CarsCarscoops

GM Is Parking 1,000 SUVs And Trucks Every Day As It Awaits Chips

General Motors has parked up tens of thousands of SUVs and pickups at facilities across the United States as it awaits semiconductors. Like some other car manufacturers, General Motors has adopted a “build-shy” production approach during the chip shortage, continuing to operate its most profitable vehicle plants and building SUVs and pickups. However, rather than sending them to dealerships, they are instead being sent to massive parking lots and left to sit there until the company gets the chips they need.
CarsCNET

EV shopping? Here's every electric vehicle on sale for 2021 and its range

A few years ago, it wasn't hard to list every electric car on sale. Today, the list grows as automakers start rolling out more EVs, giving car shoppers way more options. It isn't just Tesla trying to put you in an EV anymore. With that said, it's time to round up every EV currently on sale. As a bonus, we also collected its range rating, as published by the Environmental Protection Agency.
CarsTruth About Cars

Any Takers? Chevrolet Previews Rear-Wheel Steering on Silverado EV

With Ford currently enjoying the brunt of the all-electric pickup coverage, General Motors needed to something to help highlight its Silverado EV and come up with rear-wheel steering. It’s something the upcoming electric F-150 will lack and could give the Chevy some advantages when moseying around a cluttered construction site or tight urban landscape.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Report: Nissan is considering a compact electric pickup

Nissan is considering a compact electric pickup truck, according to a recent Automotive News report. While such a vehicle seems far from reality, it would give Nissan something different for the emerging electric-truck market. The automaker is merely studying the idea of a compact pickup, according to the report, which...
CarsMotorAuthority

Electric Chevrolet Silverado to offer four-wheel-steering system

An upcoming electric version of the Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck will feature four-wheel steering and 24-inch wheels, Chevy revealed Wednesday in a short teaser video. Four-wheel steering has been around for awhile, and General Motors even used it on some pickup trucks in the early 2000s. Now, though, Chevy is teaming it with electric powertrains to enable some novel capabilities.
Phoenix, AZarizonadailyindependent.com

Monsoon Storms Can Result In Flood-Damaged Vehicles For Sale

PHOENIX, AZ – Officials are warning prospective buyers of used cars to pay close attention to the condition of any vehicle that piques their interest and avoid flood damage. Every Arizonan knows that monsoon storms can result in flash flooding — hello, “stupid motorist law” — and a submerged vehicle can suffer extensive damage that might not always be noticeable. The title of such vehicles should be branded as “salvage” or “flood damage,” but scammers can and do fraudulently remove flood history from vehicle titles.
BusinessPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can General Motors Become an Electric Vehicle Leader?

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is often thought of as a "legacy" automaker, but the reality is that the company is making some big moves in the electric vehicle and autonomous transportation industries. In this Fool Live video segment, recorded on July 16, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Brian Withers, along with chief growth officer Anand Chokkavelu, discuss whether General Motors could eventually become one of the leaders in the EV space.
EconomyPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Is the $12,500 Electric Vehicle Tax Incentive Enough for You to Switch?

The new Clean Energy for America Act is a new bill aimed at getting people into electric vehicles. The electric vehicle tax incentives have a lot of stipulations, though. Many popular electric vehicles will not qualify for the entire $12,500, but some will. This electric vehicle bill is different from the $7,500 federal tax credit in a few ways and doesn’t just apply to EVs. Which brands are excluded, and which ones will not qualify?
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Can ‘sponge’ pavement save us from urban flash floods?

The climate crisis is driving more extreme and unpredictable flooding, wreaking havoc from western Germany to China to Houston, Texas.Aquipor, a startup specializing in urban stormwater systems, claims to have created a porous pavement to avert major damage which can run into billions of dollars.A study, published last year in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, found that increased rainfall from 1988 through 2017, in part due to the climate crisis, cost the US an additional $2.5billion in flood damage.One reason that flooding can be so devastating in cities is that concrete sidewalks, roads, and parking...

Comments / 0

Community Policy