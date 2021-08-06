Cancel
Texarkana, TX

Texarkana Independent School District wants to buy back dilapidated Pine Street campus property | They plan to 'knock it down' says John Stone who owns it | Historic status may be an issue

Texarkana Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed a resolution authorizing the acquisition of property at 1915 Pine St. by purchase, if possible, during a special called meeting on Friday. The building on this property formerly served as the district's high school campus, before becoming Pine...

www.texarkanagazette.com

