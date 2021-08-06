Costco Shoppers Are Confused By This Sparkling Water Label

This post is sponsored by our friends at Rritual Superfoods. All thoughts and opinions are my own. I have to admit, I’ve been making a lot of trips through the drive thru of a certain coffee mega-chain this summer for an array of iced pink drinks and tea coolers, but all of those caffeinated drinks haven’t been kind on my bank account or my sleep habits. Then it occurred to me how easy it would be to make my own version at home—this time with less sugar, no caffeine and no artificial flavors or colors.