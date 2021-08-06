Cancel
Food & Drinks

Costco Shoppers Are Confused By This Sparkling Water Label

By Lucia Capretti
Mashed
Mashed
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Glancing at the vegetarian and vegan food options available in your standard supermarket, you may find yourself perplexed trying to always understand what is contained within the packages. So many meat-free alternatives are labeled with marketing catchphrases that often lead to more confusion. Costco shoppers found themselves in a similar predicament when faced with Yerbaé, a "plant-based" sparkling water infused with yerba mate. Leading many to wonder, isn't all water essentially plant-based? As with any baffling shopping experience, customers made their way to social media, specifically the Costco Subreddit, to ponder over what is inside each can.

