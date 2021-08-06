Cancel
Video Games

The RetroBeat — Sonic Colors: Ultimate makes this older adventure shine

By Mike Minotti
VentureBeat
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, a game does just needs a graphical upgrade to become suitable for a modern audience. That’s why I’m glad Sonic Colors: Ultimate exists, and you’ll be able to play this remaster when it launches September 7 for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch. The original Sonic Colors came out for...

Related
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate gets new gameplay

Thanks to GameSpot and Game Informer, we have a new look at Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Footage from both outlets can be found below. Sonic Colors: Ultimate is due out for Switch on September 7.
Video GamesVentureBeat

The RetroBeat: Blizzard’s legacy grows cold

The past couple of weeks have been intense for the industry. The stories coming out of Activision Blizzard and other studios are awful. Above anything else, I hope these companies are able to change so that all of their employees receive the amount of respect that they deserved. Blizzard is...
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate is flashy but fun | Hands-on preview

Let’s be honest, you’re either reading Sonic Colors Ultimate preview to be proved right, or because you’re a fan. Over the years, people seem to have started to take gleeful delight in hating on the blue blur. But let me tell you, when I was growing up: Sonic was good. There was a purple patch at the start up to about Sonic 3 and then, okay, things got rough.
Video GamesDestructoid

The Sonic Colors re-release is just as good as it was on Wii

Re-releasing Sonic Colors is a genius idea. I mean looking at the trajectory of mainline Sonic games, it really came at the perfect time. A lot of the goodwill of Sonic Adventure 1+2 was dried up, squandered by Sonic 2006 and Unleashed (the latter of which wasn’t that bad!), and Colors swooped in and reminded people that yes, Sonic games could be good. Given that we’re still fairly fresh off of Sonic Forces, Sonic fans collectively need Sonic Colors Ultimate right about now.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate Releases A New Trailer Highlighting Wisps

SEGA has released a brand new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate as they highlight the powers and abilities of wisps within the game. If you never played the original, wisps are a special kind of character introduced into the game that acts as both a plot device and an ability. Depending on which one you decide to pick up throughout the level, you'll gain that wisps' abilities for a short period of time. Some are helping in solving puzzles that may be in your way, while others are basically here for fun and to boss rush a level so you're not stuck in a particular section forever. They're also good at finding a secret or two. You can see the trailer down below as we have a full list of everything you can get from a wisp in the game.
Video GamesRaspberry Pi

Make adventure games with Ren'Py

Ren’Py is open-source and free to download and use. You can even share your creations without paying a penny in royalties or licences. Ren’Py includes a simple scripting language to control the flow of your story and add interactivity to the pages. The engine also includes a wide selection of animation and transition effects to bring your games and graphic novels to life without needing to learn complicated animation software and supports the most common graphics and sound formats like JPG, PNG, MP3, and a whole lot more.
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Meet the Wisps in the latest Sonic Colours Ultimate Trailer

Ahead of Sonic Colours Ultimate release on September 7th, SEGA have revealed a spotlight trailer showcasing the Wisps and their powers that will help Sonic on his merry way. The White Wisp allows Sonic to accelerate at super speeds, destroying anything in his path. The Cyan Wisp will turn Sonic in a cyan laser, moving across the stage at super speed. The Jade Wisp will transform Sonic into a Jade shot, fly around and phase through solid objects to reach hidden areas. The Pink Wisp will turn Sonic into a pink spike that can roll up walls and ceilings. The Green Wisp turns Sonic into a green hover form to reach higher areas and avoid obstables. The Orange Wisp turns Sonic into an orange rocket to reach super high areas blasting into the air. The Blue Wisp will switch blue rings and blue blocks to open new routes, turning Sonic into a blue cube to stomp enemies. The Yellow Wisp will transform Sonic into a yellow drill, allowing Sonic to dig through the ground or torpedo through the water. Finally the Purple Wisp will transform Sonic in a hungry purple frenzy, eating anything in its path.
Video Gamesthehighlandsun.com

Zooming Through Sonic Colors: Ultimate And Getting The Switch Lowdown

SEGA has had various events and tie-ins to celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, but the big event from a gaming perspective is the upcoming Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which will see the previous Wii-exclusive come to various platforms including, of course, the Nintendo Switch. We were invited by SEGA...
Video GamesIGN

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword Wiki Guide

Below are a variety moves available during combat in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. is a move in which Link swings his sword rapidly 360 degrees, slicing anything around him. The Spin Attack move is executed by swinging both the Wiimote and nunchuck to either the left, or right side simultaneously. Takes away about 1/3 of the Stamina Meter.
Video Gamesgamespace.com

Craft A Sumptuous Adventure With The Ultimate Final Fantasy XIV Cookbook

Grab your apron, prepare the bowls, and whisk your way into the hit fantasy MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV when the Ultimate Fantasy Cookbook releases on 9 November. Square Enix and Insight Editions have just announced that the Ultimate guide to real life reincarnations of your favorite Final Fantasy XIV Online foods is coming to store shelves and kitchen ranges on 9 November., The 192-page cookbook will provide fans of Square’s hit MMO an opportunity to recreate many of the in game meals they may very well have made on a virtual stove. Featuring favorite flavors from across Hydaelyn and Norvrandt, this sought after tome will hopefully provide even the lowest level cooking rank with the opportunity to easily throw together iconic dishes like a Farmer’s Breakfast, Knight’s Bread of Coerthas and La Noscea’s Rolanberry Cheesecake.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is Looking Better Than Ever

The blue hedgehog has had a tough transition from 2D to 3D. Most of the games in the franchise that have taken to the third dimension have been trash but one, in particular, spun over the rest and captured what made the 16-bit games great. Now with a fresh make-over, we get our hands on Sonic Colors: Ultimate!
Video GamesSiliconera

Review: Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Reinvigorates a Classic

I was initially wary of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster. Leading up to the game’s release, I wasn’t too impressed with the characters’ art style. Like most folks, I also wasn’t keen on the fonts used in the game too. Those two items had me worried that this remaster was going to be a slapdash affair. Then I played it, and my concerns melted away before its beautiful soundtrack and pixel artwork.

