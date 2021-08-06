The RetroBeat — Sonic Colors: Ultimate makes this older adventure shine

SEGA has released a brand new trailer for Sonic Colors: Ultimate as they highlight the powers and abilities of wisps within the game. If you never played the original, wisps are a special kind of character introduced into the game that acts as both a plot device and an ability. Depending on which one you decide to pick up throughout the level, you'll gain that wisps' abilities for a short period of time. Some are helping in solving puzzles that may be in your way, while others are basically here for fun and to boss rush a level so you're not stuck in a particular section forever. They're also good at finding a secret or two. You can see the trailer down below as we have a full list of everything you can get from a wisp in the game.