Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

DeSantis skewers president’s ‘Governor who?’ snark: ‘What else has Biden forgotten?’

By Andrew Miller
foxwilmington.com
 4 days ago

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted President Biden Friday in response to the president pretending to not know who the he was when asked a question by a reporter. “I guess I’m not surprised that Biden doesn’t remember me,” DeSantis said at a press conference. “I guess the question is what else has he forgotten?”

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Ron DeSantis doesn’t care if my kids get sick — he just wants to be president

Today, as my kids return to school after a nearly two-year stay at home, I am not full of joy or pride or relief. I am full of rage, and shame, and trepidation and grief. I live in Florida, a peninsula ruled by beef-witted Republicans hell-bent on sacrificing public health for their political aspirations. Above them all, Governor Ron DeSantis roosts atop the coop of far-right chuds, a grinning Chicken King of the dangerously deluded, a small-to-medium-deal trying to become a big deal by rocketing himself into the national spotlight through the force of the anti-science fervor of the Trumpy mob. The maskless mass cheer on his negligent homicide from Palm Beach to Panama City with something about freedom, something about choice, something about CO2 saturation, something about something they saw on Facebook that the mainstream media is keeping from you. And all of our children suffer.
Public HealthWashington Post

Has Ron DeSantis cracked the code to lead the post-Trump GOP?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is watching as the delta variant ravages his state, causing an explosion in new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Courts are rebuking his appallingly reckless covid decisions. School districts are rebelling against his efforts to prevent them from taking steps to minimize transmission of the virus. The president of the United States has singled him out as a particularly vivid example of state government irresponsibility and failure. His approval rating is falling.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

DeSantis Punches Back Against Biden’s Attacks

The DailyMail.com reports on the latest developments in a war of words between the U.S. president and Florida’s governor. Ron DeSantis on Friday mocked Joe Biden for saying ‘governor who?’ when asked about Florida’s no-mask policy and said he ‘wasn’t surprised’ the president ‘doesn’t remember me’. ‘Well I guess I’m...
Presidential Electiontalesbuzz.com

Biden’s war on DeSantis is about kneecapping a GOP governor

The number of migrants crossing our southern border continues to break records, crime is surging and the COVID vaccination effort has stalled. So naturally, the White House spent the past week picking fights with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. President Biden said of DeSantis’ refusal to implement vaccine passports, “I say...
PoliticsMetroTimes

Ron DeSantis has not reconsidered

On paper, George McClellan was as good a commander as the U.S. had available in 1861. But he was reluctant to attack despite his numerical and tactical advantages. So in November 1862, President Lincoln removed Little Mac as commander of the Army of the Potomac. Thus began the procession of...
Politicsamac.us

MIC DROP: Governor DeSantis Hits Back at Biden

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis punches back at Biden’s demand to “get out of the way” of federal government control. We hope you've enjoyed this article. While you're here, we have a small favor to ask... As we prepare for what promises to be a pivotal year for America, we're asking...
Texas Statenewstalkflorida.com

Judge Sides With President Biden Against Texas Governor’s Order To Block Transporting Released Migrants

A federal judge on Tuesday sided with the Biden administration against the Texas governor’s order to block the transportation of migrants released from federal custody. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone issued a temporary halt on Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order directing law enforcement to pull over vehicles suspected of transporting released migrants until Aug. 13, court documents show. Cardone was appointed to the U.S. District Court in El Paso, Texas, by President George W. Bush in 2003.
Denver, COFOX21News.com

Governor Polis in support of President Biden’s ‘Clean Car’ announcement

DENVER– Governor Jared Polis and other leading officials released a statement this afternoon after the Biden administration announced its support of zero-emissions, electric vehicles. Governor Polis said, “I recently signed a bipartisan transportation and infrastructure package that speeds up the transition to electric vehicles while fixing our roads. Both the...
Panama City, FLsnntv.com

Gov. DeSantis slaps back at President Biden

PANAMA CITY (SNN TV) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis blasts back at President Biden Wednesday in a fiery speech in Panama City. This after the president told both Governor DeSantis and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas 'to get out of the way(of those trying to stop COVID-19) so lives can be saved yesterday. Governor DeSantis took umbrage at the president's remarks, and lashed out in response today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy