Catching up with Sheboygan startup Debtle, reflecting on Rexnord's new chapter: MBJ Podcast #120

The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Shannon Lee, Vice President of Creative & Engagement at StudioNorth, is the chapter's new president. The AMA Chicago chapter also welcomed four new board members to its leadership as it claimed the title as the country's largest AMA chapter for the second year in a row. "We are so pleased to maintain our position this year as the American Marketing Association's leading chapter in the country, with more than 745 members. The strength of our chapter is due in part to the incredible leadership, programming, and resources our board members have worked so hard to bring to the community," said Bonnie Massa, executive director of the AMA Chicago.