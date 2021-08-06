Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota State University, Mankato's sports psychologist tackles mental performance pressures of Olympic scale

By @grosenblum
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike many of us, Cindra Kamphoff has been captivated by the Olympic Games in Tokyo, but she's more than a fan. A professor in sports psychology at Minnesota State University, Mankato, Kamphoff has worked with USA Track and Field, traveling to several USATF meets to provide mental performance support. During the Olympics, she's connected with athletes via Zoom and phone. Kamphoff, who has a doctorate in sport and performance psychology, has worked with the Minnesota Vikings, and is author of "Beyond Grit," which highlights the 10 practices used by the world's best athletes. Once a girl who dreamed of becoming an Olympian, she now helps others reach their dreams.

www.startribune.com

