The below comments were released this morning from Superintendent Joe Eiland regarding the decision of the BOE to require masks in the schools for the upcoming school year. “After much thought and prayer and out of an abundance of caution, beginning August 11, 2021, masks will be required at all Butler County School System facilities and functions. Factual data from leading experts show us that Alabama is recording 3,000 new cases of COVID-19 or its variant on a daily basis. Hospitals are already experiencing shortages of available beds for those being hospitalized due to COVID-19 or the Delta variant. PLEASE, if you have not already received a vaccine, do so prior to August 11, 2021. I earnestly urge parents to have their children, ages 12 and up, vaccinated before school begins.