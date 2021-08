I hope not...because their in the news for the wrong reasons. But in my heart for all the right reasons. In July, I paid my first visit to Devils Lake. I might have gone through some time when I was a kid, but it was new to grown up me. My girl Brenda and I went and saw a production of Grease at the Fort Totten Little Theater. It's called Little Theater but Grease was a big ass production. Ok, disclosure...Brenda's most excellent nephew Cole sang a song about "mooning" thus the ass comment.