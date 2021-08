Q: I’m glad the Heat came to their senses with Omer Yurtseven. It would have been a shame to have showcased him for another team. Now, Ira, where does he fit in? — Elliott. A: I’m not sure he does, at least when it comes to the primary rotation, at least at the moment. When it comes to the Heat power rotation, there are Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon at center, with P.J. Tucker and Markieff ...