Public colleges and universities expect mask mandate for fall semester

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Students at all of Kentucky’s public colleges and universities can expect to see a mask mandate in place, when classes begin for the fall semester. In a joint letter issued Friday that was signed by every president of the state’s public four-year universities, the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, and the Council on Postsecondary Education, they stated, “Just a few weeks ago, we seemed poised to return to a sense of normalcy we all desired. And while we remain eager to begin the semester, we are again dealing with the challenges of the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the need to take precautions we hoped would be no longer needed.