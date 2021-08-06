Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

Judicial Screening Commission Recommends Four for Appeals Court Vacancy

By Josh Kurtz
marylandmatters.org
 4 days ago

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) will have three judges and one attorney to consider for a looming vacancy on the state’s highest court. The Maryland Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission on Friday posted a list of four nominees for Hogan to choose from to fill a vacancy created by the pending retirement of Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who is due to step down next month. Barbera represents a Montgomery County seat on the seven-judge panel, so the nominating commission’s four recommended candidates all hail from the state’s largest jurisdiction.

www.marylandmatters.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Bethesda, MD
Government
City
Bethesda, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appellate Courts#Special Court#Personal Injury#Bradford#Kiely Llp Lrb#Maryland Court Of Appeals#The Appeals Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...

Comments / 1

Community Policy