Judicial Screening Commission Recommends Four for Appeals Court Vacancy

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) will have three judges and one attorney to consider for a looming vacancy on the state’s highest court. The Maryland Appellate Courts Judicial Nominating Commission on Friday posted a list of four nominees for Hogan to choose from to fill a vacancy created by the pending retirement of Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera, who is due to step down next month. Barbera represents a Montgomery County seat on the seven-judge panel, so the nominating commission’s four recommended candidates all hail from the state’s largest jurisdiction.