Charlotte, NC

Hospitals are full, doctors urge you not to go to the emergency room for a COVID-19 test

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Testing for COVID-19 is increasing across the state as the Delta variant spreads. But some things may have changed since you were last tested. Hospital systems are noticing an increase in patients; some with COVID-19 and others are there for unrelated needs. Because the hospitals are so busy, Novant Health ER Physician Dr. Dan Martinie is asking you to only come to the emergency department if you’re experiencing an emergency.

