ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office has made four arrests in an extensive burglary investigation. RPSO said they were made aware of a burglary in the 2200 block of LA Hwy 497 in Alexandria on July 26. Items stolen during the burglary included a safe containing an unknown amount of cash, a variety of silver/antique coins, personal documentation, approximately eight firearms and a truck.