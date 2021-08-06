Cancel
Movie Shooting Suspect Says ‘Voices’ Made Him Kill 2 With Gun He Bought Online : Report

By Inside Edition Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe suspect in a movie theater shooting that left two teenagers dead reportedly says “the voices” made him do it. Joseph Jimenez, 20, was charged in the double-murder that killed 19-year-old Tik Tok star Anthony Barajas and 18-year-old college student Rylee Goodrich. “The voices said my friends and family were going to be killed,” Jiminez said in a jailhouse interview with The Riverside Press-Enterprise newspaper. He also said he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and that he purchased the gun online.

