Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Exclusive: Pioneer Energy Interview with EnerCom on The Solution to Combating GHG Impact from Pneumatic Devices

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher's Note: Dan Genovese with EnerCom sat down with Eyal Aronoff, CEO of Pioneer Energy, to discuss methane emissions management in oil field operations. Clamping down on methane emissions is considered to be urgent and vital to meeting greenhouse-gas reduction goals. Pioneer Energy can help producers manage their emissions through their novel technologies that decarbonize the oil and gas industry by reducing emissions. Pioneer’s proprietary flare gas capture and processing systems turn raw associated and non-associated gas and oil tank vapors from waste streams into resources. Their systems are skid-mounted, modular, autonomous units that are remotely monitored and controlled. This enables flexibility in equipment deployment and superior uptime, while minimizing required CAPEX and OPEX. For more information, you can contact Pioneer Energy at [email protected] and visit Pioneer’s website at https://www.pioneerenergy.com.

www.oilandgas360.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methane Gas#Oil And Gas#Methane Emissions#Pioneer Energy Interview#Enercom#Pneumatic Devices#The Oil Gas Conference
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Iowa StateHouston Chronicle

BP to buy natural gas supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa

Oil major BP is stepping up its involvement in the production of natural gas from organic waste with an agreement to take supplies derived from cow manure in Iowa. BP will obtain the gas -- or what the fossil fuel industry calls renewable natural gas -- from Gevo’s project in northwest Iowa and sell it in California, Gevo said in a statement Monday.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

First Nation in landmark Canadian gas to power project

Alberta’s Frog Lake First Nations, which already owns an oil and gas producing company, said August 9 it would take a majority ownership position in Canada’s first zero emission, gas-fired power plant. Frog Lake Energy Resources, wholly-owned by the First Nation, will hold a 51% interest in the Frog Lake-Kanata...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

MAN Energy Solutions, ANDRITZ Hydro to produce hydrogen from hydropower

MAN Energy Solutions and ANDRITZ Hydro have completed a strategic framework agreement to jointly develop international projects for the production of green hydrogen from hydropower. Frank Mette, chief executive officer of ANDRITZ Hydro in Germany, and Dr. Uwe Lauber, CEO and chief technology officer of MAN Energy Solutions, signed the agreement.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

India offers 21 oil, gas blocks for bidding

The government expects an immediate exploration work commitment of around $300-400mn. India has offered 21 oil and gas blocks for bidding during the Open Acreage Licensing Programme (OALP) bid round-6, the ministry of petroleum and natural gas said in a statement on August 7. The bidding will close on October 6.
Energy Industrytelegraphherald.com

Guebert: Not enough energy put into finding solutions

Twenty-five years ago, when almost every American farm and ranch organization was denying the existence of climate change, William E. Rees and a colleague developed a method to measure how much “nature” was required to support a people or an economy. They called that measurement an “ecological footprint.”. That science...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico needs home-grown energy solutions

While traveling in Maine earlier this summer, I met a technology analyst who told me about Maine’s experience with Avangrid, the company that acquired Central Maine Power and wants to buy PNM. His message: “Don’t make the same mistake we made.” He explained how this conglomerate uses its subsidiaries to siphon funds to boost its stock market value. In Maine, electric rates rose as customer service declined — more outages, dangerous understaffing, wacky billing. Meanwhile, Avangrid’s profits soared.
IndustryElectronic Engineering Times

Power Electronics-based Energy Storage Devices

Power electronics-based energy storage devices are among the fastest growing technologies for solving power quality problems. What’s happening in the power management space amid the never-ending drive to lower power consumption in more and more complex technologies and applications? What about in applications dealing with higher and higher voltages? This month’s In Focus highlights the various design developments and manufacturing strategies happening in the power management segment.
BusinessTechCrunch

Noetic Cyber emerges from stealth with $15M led by Energy Impact Partners

The round was also backed by Noetic’s existing investors, TenEleven Ventures and GlassWing Ventures, and brings the total amount of funds raised by the startup to $20 million following a $5 million seed round. Shawn Cherian, a partner at Energy Impact Partners, will join the Noetic board, while Niloofar Razi Howe, a senior operating partner at the investment firm, will join Noetic’s advisory board.
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

EnerCom's The Oil & Gas Conference® Brings A Broad Group Of Public And Private Energy Companies, Energy Analysts, Industry Leaders And Investors To Denver, August 15-18, 2021

DENVER, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment community professionals who invest in the energy space should register now for The Oil & Gas Conference® which will take place Aug. 15-18, 2021, at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel. The event is EnerCom's...
Everett, WAWenatchee World

Clean energy startup to build pioneering fusion energy facility in Everett

EVERETT — Local startup Helion Energy said Tuesday it will build a facility in Everett to test the latest version of its “fusion energy” generator, a project it said has the potential to create electricity without producing any carbon emissions. Gov. Jay Inslee, who joined company officials and Everett Mayor...
Energy Industrygoodmenproject.com

Will the Pandemic Have a Lasting Impact on the Energy Industry?

The year 2020 was when the world stopped — and along with it, the industries that supported our previously unceasing motions stopped too as a result of largescale lockdowns and a prolonged halt to international travel. So while online businesses soared, the power of the energy industry diminished. In fact,...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Oil and gas industry is preparing ground to resolve gas flaring issue

GlobalData’s latest thematic report, ‘Gas Flaring,’ provides an overview of gas flaring activities around the world. It highlights the top gas flaring countries in this domain along with the role played by leading oil and gas companies to lessen the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from flaring. Gas flaring involves excess...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Oil & gas – a risky business

How can investors evaluate the changing oil and gas risk landscape? And what does it mean for valuations?. Oil and gas face an existential crisis as global efforts to reduce carbon emissions gather strength and pace. In this new paradigm, definition and assessment of risk is critical. Risk has been...
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

Permian Basin gets vote of confidence with infrastructure plan

The region at the heart of the once-booming U.S. shale industry is signalling confidence in a nascent recovery after the pandemic crushed demand and curtailed oil and gas drilling. The Permian Basin has grown over the past decade to produce more oil than Iraq. But it has struggled to cope...
Trafficnaturalgasworld.com

BP secures RNG for the transportation market

US-based Gevo said the British company agreed to draw from a planned facility in Iowa. US-based renewable natural gas company Gevo said August 9 it signed a definitive agreement with BP for the sale of renewable natural gas (RNG) made from d... Please sign in to access the full article.
Energy Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Whistler Pipeline to help lower flaring in the Permian

Aug. 8—West Texas skies should start to be a little clearer with the inauguration of the Whistler Pipeline, carrying natural gas from the Waha Header in Reeves County to Agua Dulce. The 2 billion cubic foot per day natural gas pipeline is owned by Whistler Pipeline LLC, a consortium of...
Businessoilandgas360.com

Baker Hughes to supply Chevron’s Gorgon facility with subsea compression manifold

HOUSTON – Baker Hughes has been awarded a contract from Chevron Australia Pty Ltd to deliver subsea compression manifold technology for the Jansz-Io Compression (J-IC) Project. Driven by Baker Hughes’ Subsea Connect early engagement approach, Baker Hughes will provide Chevron with a subsea compression manifold structure (SCMS) including module and...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

JP Morgan: oil and gas won’t be stranded [Gas in Transition]

The International Energy Agency (IEA) made headlines in May with its Net-Zero Roadmap, which offered a potential scenario for achieving Paris climate goals that would put an immediate stop to upstream oil and gas investments. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 4]. The 2021 Annual Energy Paper, written by Michael...

Comments / 0

Community Policy