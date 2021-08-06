Cuomo’s Attorneys Insist He ‘Really Doesn’t Know’ Exec Assistant He’s Accused of Groping

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to become the state’s first woman governor in 14 days after disgraced Gov. Andrew Cuomo leaves office. “Kathy Hochul, my lieutenant governor, is smart and competent,” Cuomo said in his resignation speech. “This transition must be seamless—we have a lot going on. I’m very worried about the Delta variant, and so should you be. But she can come up to speed quickly.” Hochul, a seasoned politician, was first elected lieutenant governor in 2014, with her policy focus on combating sexual assault on college campuses. She previously served as a U.S. congresswoman from Buffalo, becoming the first Democrat to win the seat in 40 years. Hochul remained silent as the New York state attorney general’s report came out, but she has reportedly become a force behind the scenes. The New York Times reported Sunday that Hochul has been approached by advocacy groups in recent weeks eager to brief her on different policy areas. She also told state Sen. Liz Krueger (D) that she was “ready to take over if that was what was required of her,” according to Krueger.