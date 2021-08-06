Cancel
Public Safety

Cuomo’s Attorneys Insist He ‘Really Doesn’t Know’ Exec Assistant He’s Accused of Groping

By Zoe Richards
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Attorneys for Gov. Andrew Cuomo tried to paint the picture of a furtive and unfair sexual harassment probe after independent investigators on Tuesday found that the three-term Democrat had sexually harassed at least 11 women and violated state and federal law. “There has been no open-minded fact-finding here,” Cuomo’s counsel, Rita Glavin, said in a briefing Friday with lawyers representing the Office of the Governor. The lawyers complained that they had received neither an advance copy of the AG’s report nor transcripts of the 179 interviews investigators said they oversaw.

New York City, NY
A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

Andrew Cuomo
