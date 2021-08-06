Cancel
Fishing Report of the Week: Sockeye Salmon at Baker Lake

By Q13 News Staff
q13fox.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFished Baker lake for 4 days (7/20 - 7/23) Not fast and furious, but with determination my husband and I did well. Day 1 - Had 4 on but lost 2. Stupid mistakes. I tried to horse one in and it freaked out. Literally pulled and bent the hook. My husband got one caught in the trolling motor. Really bad... lost the fish and all the tackle to go with it.

#Weather#Fishing Rod#Fishing Report Of#Pb#Macks Double D
