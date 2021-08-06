Elevated E-coli Levels Founds at Kenwood Park Beach

The City of Cadillac announced Friday that test results indicate elevated and unsafe levels of E-coli bacteria at Kenwood Park Beach on Lake Cadillac.

The city has placed advisory signage at the location to inform the public.

Acceptable threshold levels of E-coli bacteria are set by the state of Michigan and can be viewed by visiting www.egle.state.mi.us/beach. Retesting will occur on a more frequent basis until results fall below the state’s threshold and the advisory can be lifted.