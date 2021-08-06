Cancel
Cadillac, MI

Elevated E-coli Levels Founds at Kenwood Park Beach

By Joe Buczek
9&10 News
 4 days ago
The City of Cadillac announced Friday that test results indicate elevated and unsafe levels of E-coli bacteria at Kenwood Park Beach on Lake Cadillac.

The city has placed advisory signage at the location to inform the public.

Acceptable threshold levels of E-coli bacteria are set by the state of Michigan and can be viewed by visiting www.egle.state.mi.us/beach. Retesting will occur on a more frequent basis until results fall below the state’s threshold and the advisory can be lifted.

9&10 News

9&10 News

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

