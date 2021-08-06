Cancel
COLUMN: Let's let love to guide our decisions, not fear

By Corey Carolina corey@coreycarolina.com
Tahlequah Daily Press
 4 days ago

Have we only seen a short reprieve in the political and social violence as we approach the 2022 elections?. Will we hear of more violence as we get deeper into 2021?. I fear that Americans will be tempted to believe the lies that are told to them throughout the next couple of years. With the spread of disinformation online and the uncertainty of a new administration, fear can cause people to do crazy things.

