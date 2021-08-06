Cancel
East Chicago, IN

Woman Shot And Killed In East Chicago

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 4 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman was found dead Friday morning, shot multiple times inside a home in East Chicago, Indiana.

Police said, around 5:45 a.m., officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire at a home on the 4000 block of Fern Street.

When officers arrived, they saw several bullet holes in the front window, and when they went inside, they found 21-year-old Angelica Casares lying in a pool of her own blood.

She had been shot multiple times, and officers found an AK-47-style rifle with a drum magazine next to her body, along with several spent shell casings.

No one was in custody Friday afternoon.

Police were asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact Detective Luis Semidei (lsemidei@eastchicago.com) or Detective Daniel Ponce (dponce@eastchicago.co) at 219-391-8318. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact our tip line at 219-391-8500.

CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com
