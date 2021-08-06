Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 10:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of canals and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Collier The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Flood Advisory for West central Collier County in southwestern Florida * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Up to two inches of rain have already fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Golden Gate Estates, West Toll Gate On Alligator Alley, Vineyards, Golden Gate and North Naples.