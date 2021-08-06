Cancel
Gallatin County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallatin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Hebgen Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Gallatin Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Madison and south central Gallatin Counties through 415 PM MDT At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Divide Lake to 17 miles southwest of Crescent Lake to 9 miles northwest of Henrys Lake. Movement was south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include West Yellowstone and Yellowstone Village. This includes the following highways Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 10. Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 8 . MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

City
West Yellowstone, MT
County
Gallatin County, MT
