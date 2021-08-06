Special Weather Statement issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until these storms pass. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Madison and southeastern Beaverhead Counties through 415 PM MDT At 350 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles northwest of Henrys Lake to 27 miles northwest of Shotgun Village to 29 miles north of Kilgore to 13 miles north of Monida to 6 miles east of Lima. These storms were moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monida, Raynolds Pass, Lakeview, Snowline and Red Rock Pass. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 1 and 11 . Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 6 , and between mile markers 10 and 11. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH