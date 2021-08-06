Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Converse, Goshen, Niobrara, Platte by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-06 15:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Converse; Goshen; Niobrara; Platte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR WESTERN NIOBRARA...NORTHWESTERN GOSHEN...NORTHEASTERN PLATTE AND NORTHEASTERN CONVERSE COUNTIES At 349 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 12 miles north of Bill to near Two Moon Campground, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. These severe storms will be near Dull Center around 405 PM MDT. Rawhide Buttes around 415 PM MDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Lost Springs. This includes Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 104 and 121. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH