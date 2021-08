The healthcare industry is going through a huge digital transformation with the Internet of Things (IoT). New connected devices bring the promise of improved patient care, improved efficiency, and reduced costs — offering a new digital relationship between the patient and the caregiver. But many of these new connected devices are unmanaged and unprotected. And the potential impact is not just patient data, but patient care itself. Read this white paper to learn: How attackers are targeting patient care devices, Why patient care devices are at risk, How to accurately inventory, classify, and monitor medical devices, How to protect against ransomware and other attacks on medical devices.