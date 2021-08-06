Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Convenience Store Scorched by Bathroom Fire

By John McKay
97.5 KISS FM
97.5 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Around 7:30 AM Friday morning, Kennewick Fire Crews and Police were called to the Metro Mart on Columbia Drive for a report of a fire. Officials say the Metro Mart at the corner of Columbia Drive and Gum Street had smoke coming from it, and they discovered a fire in the bathroom.

97.5 KISS FM

97.5 KISS FM

Kennewick, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Large Kennewick Fire Sends Plume Of Smoke Seen for Miles

It was first reported as a fire at a bakery behind USA Auto Sales and URM Cash and Carry, but then a residence Sunday afternoon. A Kennewick Police Officer reported seeing smoke billowing upwards from a building in that area, and Kennewick Fire Crews responded. Upon arrival, they located the blaze, which turned out to be a residence at 620 South Garfield, with some of the fire in between the structures.
Kennewick, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught Red Handed In Burbank Arrest

Kennewick Police along with the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Department made several arrests in Burbank after a search warrant uncovered stolen property. A Kennewick Police Department press release describes the incident as it went down:. This morning Kennewick Detectives, with the assistance of Deputies and Detectives with the Walla Walla...
Kennewick, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Woman Rescued from River After Jumping From Kennewick Bridge

A woman is receiving crisis assistance after jumping from Kennewick's Cable Bridge early Saturday morning. Rescue boats arrived shortly after with the Kennewick Fire Department. The woman was rescued as she was held onto a ladder on the pier. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she was checked out and Crisis will be providing further care and assistance. If you have any information about the incident, Kennewick Police ask that you call 509-628-0333. Anonymous tips can also be provided online at: www.kpdtips.com. I'm reminded of another incident where rescue was needed for another victim in crisis. It was a few years ago during Water Follies.
Pasco, WA
97.5 KISS FM

Fatal Head-On Crash Kills Errant Driver Friday Morning East of Pasco

The Washington State Patrol says the driver who veered into oncoming traffic early Friday morning was killed in a subsequent head-on crash east of Pasco. Around 5:10 AM a driver passing the scene called 9-1-1 to report the incident. WSP Troopers say one driver apparently veered over the centerline on State Route 124, near mile marker 9, about 9 miles east of town not far from Burbank.
Pasco, WA
97.5 KISS FM

One Man Shot Dead in Pasco Alley, Shooter on the Loose…

Police are investigating a homicide this morning in Pasco. Police responded to the area of North 20th Avenue and West Hopkins Street just before midnight on Thursday after several calls of shots fired were reported. Upon arrival, Police discovered one man was shot and killed. The victim was shot multiple...
Law Enforcement
97.5 KISS FM

When Pasco Police Get an Urgent Call While Filling Up…OOPS!

We've probably all seen videos of someone driving down the road with a gas pump handle sticking out of their gas tank. Hard to believe this ever happens isn't it? I'll bet the Patrol Sergeant for the Pasco Police who got caught driving down the road with one sticking out of his tank always thought that it would be impossible for it to happen to him. But while he was filling up, and cleaning his windshield at the gas station the past Sunday, a call came in that sounded important. Naturally, he put the squeegee back in its container and sped away! Yes, it's a classic case of being thrown off of your routine. Oh, I'm sure he took a whole lot of joking and ribbing from his co-workers. He even appeared on the Facebook page called Tri-Cities Bad Driver Shaming. Pasco police agree in their own Facebook post about the incident (shown below), that that is appropriate. They also answer several questions you might have about this incident. Is it a crime? Only if you did it on purpose. If it was you with the gas pump handle sticking out of your gas tank, would the police pull you over for it? Absolutely. Would you be responsible for repair costs? If it caused some damage, then yes. Apparently, in most cases, these pump handles are designed with a quick-release system. This officer is not the only person in the world who has ever done this as we all know from internet videos. And he's not even the first police officer who has ever done it as you'll see in the YouTube video I found below!

