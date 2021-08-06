Cancel
Chris Sale likely to return to Boston Red Sox after rehab start for Worcester on Saturday; ‘It feels like it’s the last one’

By Christopher Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
Chris Sale likely will return to the Boston Red Sox starting rotation after his rehab start for Triple-A Worcester on Saturday (tomorrow). Sale is scheduled to pitch 5-6 innings and throw approximately 90 pitches. He will face Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Moosic, Penn. The ace took the team bus there Monday and has been working out with the WooSox all week.

