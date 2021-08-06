Chris Sale likely to return to Boston Red Sox after rehab start for Worcester on Saturday; ‘It feels like it’s the last one’

What a disaster. The Red Sox won a game on Saturday night that, frankly, they did not deserve. But all wins count the same, and they somehow had a chance to earn a split on Sunday in the finale in Toronto. And it looked for most of the afternoon that they would. The offense finally had a breakout game, scoring seven runs off Hyun-Jin Ryu and eight total, while Garrett Richards was respectable. The bullpen just needed to not implode. That was too much to ask. The entire group had no control, a fact punctuated when Matt Barnes walked the nine hitter before giving up a go-ahead three-run shot to George Springer.