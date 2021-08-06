Cancel
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Dodge and Fond du lac counties

By Judy Steffes
washingtoncountyinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin... Northeastern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin... * Until 500 PM CDT. * At 409 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oakfield, or near Fond Du Lac, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include... Fond Du Lac, Lomira, Oakfield, Lamartine, Byron, Eden, Brownsville, Dundee, Waucousta and Town of Forest. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

www.washingtoncountyinsider.com

