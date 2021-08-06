Bucks acquire guard Grayson Allen from Grizzlies

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has completed a three-team trade with the Memphis Grizzlies and Charlotte Hornets. The Pelicans have acquired center Jonas Valančiūnas and the draft rights to 2021 first round pick Trey Murphy III (17th overall) and 2021 second round pick Brandon Boston (51st overall) from the Grizzlies. In exchange, New Orleans has conveyed center Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe, the draft rights to 2021 first round pick Ziaire Williams (10th overall) and 2021 second round pick Jared Butler (40th overall), and a protected 2022 first round pick to Memphis. Additionally, the Pelicans have acquired guard Devonte’ Graham from the Hornets in exchange for forward Wes Iwundu, a future protected first round draft pick and cash considerations. As part of the three-team deal, Memphis has traded the draft rights to Tyler Harvey, the 51st overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.