Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Detroit Lions reported offer to bring Calvin Johnson back into fold is embarrasing

By W.G. Brady
Posted by 
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Calvin Johnson is inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend, he will be thanking plenty of people but he will not be thanking the Detroit Lions. Despite being drafted by and playing his entire career with the Lions, Johnson was not happy at all that the franchise made him pay back $1.6 million when he retired and he is still unhappy that they have not paid him back.

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 1

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Detroit Lions#The Detroit Free Press#The Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Calvin Johnson Reveals What Aaron Rodgers Would Say During Games

Calvin Johnson spent his entire career in the NFC North. Johnson’s Lions competed against Aaron Rodgers twice per year. Sadly for fans, Johnson and Rodgers have only ever been on the same sideline on Madden Ultimate Team. While Rodgers never got the chance to throw passes to Megatron, the Packers’...
NFLNBC Sports

Lions unfazed by Calvin Johnson’s Hall of Fame diss

As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Calvin Johnson Reveals The 2 Toughest Cornerbacks He Faced

Calvin Johnson is officially a Pro Football Hall of Famer. The former Detroit Lions wide receiver was officially inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Johnson terrorized opposing defenses throughout his career. At his peak, he was one of the most-dominant wide receivers in NFL history.
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Calvin Johnson’s Net Worth: How “Megatron” Reeled in Millions

It’s easy to forget how incredible Calvin Johnson was on the football field. The wide receiver’s NFL career went by in the blink of an eye. He was a nightmare for cornerbacks from the moment he entered the league until the time he was gone. Double coverage was a must for opposing defensive coordinators.
NFLPosted by
Jets X-Factor

Darrelle Revis throws shade at Calvin Johnson on Instagram

Darrelle Revis reminds fans of his lockdown performance against Calvin Johnson. Even in retirement, Darrelle Revis‘ competitive fire continues to burn. Since the conclusion of his 11-year NFL run, the New York Jets legend has continuously taken to social media to remind fans of his incredible accomplishments. Revis’ post-retirement life...
NFLPosted by
RamDigest

Rams’ Stafford Going to Canton - For Calvin Johnson

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been the talk of the offseason with optimism surrounding the Rams about what he can do in head coach Sean McVay’s high-flying offense. On Saturday, he took a steady dose of reps in the team’s joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys. But now, he'll take a short little pit stop before returning to practice at the Rams UC Irvine facility.
NFLPosted by
AllLions

Dan Campbell: 'I've Never Seen Anybody Like' Calvin Johnson

On Sunday evening, Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson will deliver his induction speech in front of friends, family members, coaches, teammates and members of the Detroit Lions' front office. Despite the unfortunate rift that has widened over the years between Johnson and the organization, the star wideout's success...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Lions Owner Sends Clear Message About Calvin Johnson

This past weekend saw Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson take his rightful place in Canton – but it also saw the reopening of old wounds between Megatron and the franchise. Johnson reportedly remains upset with the organization for making him repay $1.6 million for retiring before the 2016 season. The Hall of Fame wideout made it clear that he wants no part of Detroit until he gets what’s owed.
NFLDetroit Free Press

Mitch Albom: Calvin Johnson's Hall of Fame shine shouldn't be clouded by Detroit Lions spat

Calvin Johnson heads into the sunset like other great players who toiled for the Detroit Lions. On the morning of his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he still hasn’t committed to even mentioning the team he played for his entire career. The money he had to pay back upon his unexpected retirement remains a splinter in his eye, and he refuses to forgive and he refuses to forget.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Sheila Ford Hamp comments on Detroit Lions stance on Calvin Johnson

On Sunday night, Detroit Lions legend Calvin Johnson was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was in attendance. Jennifer Hammond of Fox 2 caught up with Sheila and asked if it will be tough if Calvin does not thank the Detroit Lions organization during his acceptance speech. (Johnson did not thank the Lions organization)
NFLharrisondaily.com

Calvin Johnson aims to change game with cannabis business

WEBBERVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Calvin Johnson is simply in awe that he will soon join Jim Brown and Gale Sayers as Pro Football Hall of Famers inducted at 35 years old or younger. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
NFLPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Calvin Johnson: From Tyrone to Canton, Ohio

Sandy Creek’s football coach at the time, Rodney Walker, would talk to his document collector, who had completed his high school credits. “We had this conversation, and he was like, ‘Man, you can be as good as anybody who’s ever played this game,” Johnson said. “I was like, “Shut up, Coach. Whatever.”
NFLFanSided

Detroit Lions: Ownership brings more of the same, struggles to relate

Detroit Lions team owner Sheila Ford Hamp has struggled to rekindle the organizations’ relationship with their most recent Hall Of Famer, Calvin Johnson. Since Sheila Ford Hamp took over as the primary owner of the Detroit Lions, I’ve been pleasantly surprised with the progress and direction of the franchise. I’m...
NFLBakersfield Californian

Bob Wojnowski: Lions lose petty spat with Calvin Johnson, and it’s a pity

DETROIT — When Calvin Johnson delivers his Hall of Fame induction speech Sunday night, he probably won’t thank the Detroit Lions. He might not even mention them. The rest of the football world might be surprised, but we in Detroit won’t. It’s a shame, the type of ridiculous, self-induced shame...
NFLwkzo.com

Former Lion Calvin Johnson to be enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame Sunday

CANTON, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – Former Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday. Johnson recorded 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns while playing for Detroit from 2007-2015. Former University of Michigan standout Charles Woodson and Peyton Manning are also part of the Hall of Fame 2021 Class.

Comments / 1

Community Policy